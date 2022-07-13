Wealthpoint LLC Invests $87,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

SIRI stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

