Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ATAX opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

