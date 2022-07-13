iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

