1,150 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

