Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 340.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

