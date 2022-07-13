Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

SR stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.