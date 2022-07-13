Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

NYSE TR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.