AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

ANGO opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

