640 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

