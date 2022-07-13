Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys Shares of 425 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

