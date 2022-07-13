300 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

OEF stock opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

