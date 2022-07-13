567 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.