Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

