Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases Shares of 417 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

