Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $43,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

