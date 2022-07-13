Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IFNNF stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFNNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.