Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Shares of IFNNF stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.
Infineon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
