UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Shares of UNF opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.02. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UniFirst by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UniFirst by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.