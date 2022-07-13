B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SBCF opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

