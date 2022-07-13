Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

