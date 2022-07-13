Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Sierra Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

SMT opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

