Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of SYNH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

