Silvergate Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

SI opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

