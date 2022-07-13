KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

VZ stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

