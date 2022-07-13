Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Snap One Holdings Corp. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap One in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Snap One’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Snap One alerts:

SNPO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

SNPO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.