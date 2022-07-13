B. Riley Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

