3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

