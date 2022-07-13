Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

LPRO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,531,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

