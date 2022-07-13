Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day moving average of $190.25. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

