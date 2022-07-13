Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

