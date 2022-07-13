Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

