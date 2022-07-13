Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $808.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

