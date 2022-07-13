Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

