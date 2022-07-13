RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $78.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE:RPM opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,827,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

