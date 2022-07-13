Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $292.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.10.

LII stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $345.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average of $247.49.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

