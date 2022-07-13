Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

CERT opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -283.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

