Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,563 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

