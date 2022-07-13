Comerica Bank Purchases 3,199 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Comerica Bank increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.40% of AAON worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,358 shares of company stock worth $987,027 in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

