Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.30, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

