Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $628.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.