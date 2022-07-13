Comerica Bank Buys 2,606 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

