Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Paylocity worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.