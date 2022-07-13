Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $500.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.69 and a 200 day moving average of $565.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

