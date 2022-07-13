Comerica Bank Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.88% of Mesa Laboratories worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,913. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $197.07 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.20.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.86%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

