Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.