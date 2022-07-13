Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

