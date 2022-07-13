Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $733,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

