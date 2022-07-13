The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 2,195.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,895 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

