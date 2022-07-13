Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider David S. Hall sold 1,616,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $2,036,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,496,005 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,966.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,153,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,812,305 shares of company stock valued at $21,223,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

