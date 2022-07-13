Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,614,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.