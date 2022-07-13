Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 66.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 152,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

